To Your Health: Booster Shots

Did you get your flu shot yet? While the focus has been on COVID in recent years, this booster is important, too. The best time to get your flu shot is before flu season starts in earnest…and we’re coming right up against that deadline now.

Influenza, or flu, is an infection of the respiratory system that is caused by a virus. Each year, up to 1 in 5 Americans are laid low by the flu. Most get better within a week, but for some the flu and its complications can be life-threatening. The National Institutes of Health report the flu kills more than 36,000 people and hospitalizes 200,000 more. According to the Mayo Clinic, getting a vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu and its complications for almost everyone. It can not only lower the risk of you getting the flu, but also of having serious illness from the flu, needing to stay in the hospital, or dying of the flu.

Harvard Health reminds us a new flu vaccine is needed each year to target the flu viruses that are currently circulating. Flu shots are available at most doctors’ offices but can also be given at pharmacies and drive-thru clinics.

If you haven’t yet, you should get a COVID booster now too, and certain populations may also want to get an RSV vaccine to prepare for the winter virus season. These vaccines may all be given at the same visit. If you prefer to receive each vaccine at a separate visit, there is no minimum waiting period between vaccines.

