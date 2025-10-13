Dual Special Needs Plans Offer Extra Health Coverage, Benefits in MO

Health care advocates in Missouri said special health coverage is available for some seniors and people with disabilities to help ensure they get the care they need.

Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans are for individuals who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, and they often include extra benefits like dental care, eyeglasses, hearing aids, and even meals.

Becky Swanson, a Medicare specialist and agent with Dedicated Insurance Advisors in Kansas City, said plans are available in most areas but benefits can vary by location.

"Transportation is one of the benefits. Additional benefits for healthy foods and over-the-counter items," Swanson outlined. "Some of those benefits can be used towards gas, utilities, and even rent in some cases."

She pointed out that the plans can also help lower out-of-pocket costs. She noted that while some plans have specialty coordinators, there are more than a dozen primary care facilities in the Kansas City area alone, helping enrollees stay proactive with both their physical and mental health.

Data show nearly half of people who qualify for Dual Eligible Special Needs plans nationwide are not enrolled. Advocates for people with disabilities or low incomes said the numbers could be higher if more people knew the plans exist, and they are ramping up public education efforts.

Marian Cabanillas, Community and State CEO for UnitedHealthcare, said plan coordinators can play an important role in helping people with certain chronic conditions find caregiver support.

"A lot of our members need some additional caregiver support to stay in their home," Cabanillas pointed out. "They can also help with staying current on covered preventive care, making sure that you go to your wellness visits, and get your annual screenings and vaccines."

She stressed it is important that people educate themselves about the plans, services, and benefits available to take full advantage. Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

This story was originally published by The Missouri Public News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.