To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: NARCAN Boxes

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
NARCAN box in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
NARCAN box in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

In 2022, one in 45 deaths in Missouri was caused by an Opioid overdose. While there are no quick fixes for addiction, there is a quick way to save a life. And, as White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta acknowledged "We cannot treat dead people.”

Narcan boxes also known as Naloxboxes contain individual doses of naloxone, a medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and is effective in treating overdoses. Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is an FDA-approved medication that binds to opioid receptors to block the effects of drugs; such as heroin, morphine, or oxycodone. Naloxone can be administered through intranasal spray and it is safe to administer to a person even if they are not overdosing. However, it wears off 30 to 90 minutes after administration, so the life-threatening effects of an overdose can return after this time. Treating an overdose sometimes requires multiple doses of naloxone, which is why it is crucial to seek medical help immediately after administering it.

Although Narcan is available without a prescription at pharmacies, the appeal of the boxes is that people can access doses anonymously at a time that’s convenient to them. As one nurse in Oakland, California put it, “You don’t have to tell your whole life story to get it.” In the Cape Girardeau area, there is a Narcan box located on the corner of Themis and Fountain, across from Christ Episcopal Church.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
