To Your Health: The Redhawks Nutrition Project

When students are deprived of quality nutrition, their well-being suffers, and they are more likely to drop out. A recent survey at Southeast Missouri State University found 33% of our students met the criteria for food insecurity. SEMO nutrition and dietetics and higher education administration students recently worked together to change these statistics.

A 2022 study at the University of Florida found 62% of food insecure students did not utilize their campus pantry because of perceived stigma, among other reasons. Because of this, we chose to market these kits as a healthy, convenient option to fuel up for finals.

At the University Center during common hour the Wednesday before finals and on the Monday of finals week at Towers Late Night Breakfast, students could choose from a buffet of healthy snacks. Over 400 snack kits were picked up by students during these distribution times.

The kits were designed by Dr. Charlotte Cervantes’ Introduction to Food Science students. A QR code was included with the kits, taking students to a site that contains nutrition information developed by Dr. Joel Ramdial’s Nutrition and Health Education students, as well as college health podcasts recorded by his students and my Wellness in Higher Education students. The snack kits were funded through the College’s Interprofessional Education grants and Giving Day funds.

Resources:

El Zein, A., Vilaro, M. J., Shelnutt, K. P., Walsh-Childers, K., & Mathews, A. E. (2022). Obstacles to university food pantry use and student-suggested solutions: A qualitative study. PLoS ONE, 17(5), 1–16. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0267341

Ramdial, J. (2022). Influence of nutrition and health Behaviors on academic performance of students at a public midwestern university. [Unpublished doctoral dissertation]. University of Missouri.