To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: The Redhawks Nutrition Project

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
SEMO students line up by a buffet of healthy snack choices outside Towers Landing.
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
SEMO students line up by a buffet of healthy snack choices outside Towers Landing.

When students are deprived of quality nutrition, their well-being suffers, and they are more likely to drop out. A recent survey at Southeast Missouri State University found 33% of our students met the criteria for food insecurity. SEMO nutrition and dietetics and higher education administration students recently worked together to change these statistics.

A 2022 study at the University of Florida found 62% of food insecure students did not utilize their campus pantry because of perceived stigma, among other reasons. Because of this, we chose to market these kits as a healthy, convenient option to fuel up for finals.

At the University Center during common hour the Wednesday before finals and on the Monday of finals week at Towers Late Night Breakfast, students could choose from a buffet of healthy snacks. Over 400 snack kits were picked up by students during these distribution times.

The kits were designed by Dr. Charlotte Cervantes’ Introduction to Food Science students. A QR code was included with the kits, taking students to a site that contains nutrition information developed by Dr. Joel Ramdial’s Nutrition and Health Education students, as well as college health podcasts recorded by his students and my Wellness in Higher Education students. The snack kits were funded through the College’s Interprofessional Education grants and Giving Day funds.

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs