To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Grateful for Mindfulness

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST

What’s next? We notoriously like to rush things. Before trick or treating started, mistletoe and holly were hitting the shelves. Black Friday ads are pulled out before the turkey leftovers are put in the fridge. But Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday to be wedged in between Halloween and Christmas. Giving thanks can be a way of life, especially if you practice mindfulness.

Mindfulness can be achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment. The Mayo Clinic states that when you are mindful, you focus on being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Mindfulness can involve breathing methods, guided imagery, and other meditation practices.

The National Institute of Health defines meditation as a mind and body practice that has a long history of use for increasing calmness and physical relaxation, improving psychological balance, coping with illness, and enhancing overall health and well-being. Research has shown that engaging in meditation practice has positive health benefits, such as reducing blood pressure, anxiety and depression, and insomnia.

As we head into December, stay grateful and be mindful. It’s for your health.

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
