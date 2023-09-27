To Your Health: Obesity

The Mayo Clinic states that obesity is a complex disease involving having too much body fat. Obesity isn't just a cosmetic concern. It's a medical problem that increases the risk of many other diseases and health problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults with obesity have higher risks for stroke, many types of cancer, premature death, and mental illness, such as clinical depression and anxiety. Compared to children with healthy weight, children with overweight or obesity are at a higher risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Often, obesity results from inherited, physiological and environmental factors, combined with diet and physical activity choices.

While October is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, preventing obesity is a family affair for people of all ages. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the Move Your Way® campaign for the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Their goal is to help people live healthier lives through increased physical activity.Walking the family pet before and after school, riding bikes, and having races in the yard all count toward the 60 minutes of physical activity children ages 6-17 need to get every day. Active chores, such as washing the car, vacuuming a room, or raking leaves, also count.

