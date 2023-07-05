To Your Health: Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

The CDC defines Mental Health Equity as the state in which everyone has a fair and just opportunity to reach their highest level of mental health and emotional well-being.

However, a report done by the University of Southern California found that just one in three African Americans who struggle with mental health issues will ever receive appropriate treatment.

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The American Psychological Association states these minorities often suffer from poor mental health outcomes due to multiple factors including inaccessibility of high quality mental health care services, cultural stigma surrounding mental health care, discrimination, and overall lack of awareness about mental health. Because mental health issues are often compounded by the psychological stress of systemic racism, it is even more important for these populations to seek treatment.

The CDC suggests that in response, public health organizations ensure mental health educational materials are culturally and linguistically appropriate and follow health equity principles for communication, such as using plain language. These organizations should also increase the reach of mental health information to racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as verify and promote free and low-cost mental health resources. This way, individuals can learn about healthy ways to cope with stress and respond to loss, as well as encourage open conversations about mental health and get help when they need it.

Resources:

https://dworakpeck.usc.edu/news/why-mental-health-care-stigmatized-black-communities

https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/minority-mental-health/#:~:text=National%20Minority%20Mental%20Health%20Awareness%20Month%20is%20observed%20each%20July,illness%20in%20the%20United%20States .

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/diversity/education/mental-health-facts