© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT

The CDC defines Mental Health Equity as the state in which everyone has a fair and just opportunity to reach their highest level of mental health and emotional well-being.

However, a report done by the University of Southern California found that just one in three African Americans who struggle with mental health issues will ever receive appropriate treatment.

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The American Psychological Association states these minorities often suffer from poor mental health outcomes due to multiple factors including inaccessibility of high quality mental health care services, cultural stigma surrounding mental health care, discrimination, and overall lack of awareness about mental health. Because mental health issues are often compounded by the psychological stress of systemic racism, it is even more important for these populations to seek treatment.

The CDC suggests that in response, public health organizations ensure mental health educational materials are culturally and linguistically appropriate and follow health equity principles for communication, such as using plain language. These organizations should also increase the reach of mental health information to racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as verify and promote free and low-cost mental health resources. This way, individuals can learn about healthy ways to cope with stress and respond to loss, as well as encourage open conversations about mental health and get help when they need it.

Resources:
https://dworakpeck.usc.edu/news/why-mental-health-care-stigmatized-black-communities

https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/minority-mental-health/#:~:text=National%20Minority%20Mental%20Health%20Awareness%20Month%20is%20observed%20each%20July,illness%20in%20the%20United%20States.

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/diversity/education/mental-health-facts

https://www.psychiatryadvisor.com/home/topics/child-adolescent-psychiatry/pandemic-worsened-mental-health-social-risk-in-minority-children/

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs