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SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Laura Hatcher Shares Her Journey to Becoming the Director of the New Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices

KRCU Public Radio | By Lily Niebrugge
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:22 AM CDT
Professional photo of the new director of the Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices, Dr. Laura Hatcher.
Photo submitted by Laura Hatcher
Professional photo of the new director of the Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices, Dr. Laura Hatcher.

In this episode of ‘SEMO Spotlight’, we speak with Dr. Laura Hatcher, who is the director of the new Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices and former department head of the Department of Anthropology, History, & Political Science.

In the episode, Dr. Hatcher talks about the new center and how she was able to start to help further support her students.

Dr. Hatcher describes her beginnings as a student with an unclear idea of where to go and her journey practicing and teaching law all over the country.

She has now been teaching for 27 years and has been at SEMO for 12.

During the interview, she talks about some of her most successful students and why political science, philosophy, and religion are so important for people to learn and understand.
Tags
Education Southeast Missouri State Universitypoliticspolitical analystSecondary Education
Lily Niebrugge
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