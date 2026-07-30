SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Laura Hatcher Shares Her Journey to Becoming the Director of the New Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices

In this episode of ‘SEMO Spotlight’, we speak with Dr. Laura Hatcher, who is the director of the new Center for Civic Engagement and Democratic Practices and former department head of the Department of Anthropology, History, & Political Science.

In the episode, Dr. Hatcher talks about the new center and how she was able to start to help further support her students.

Dr. Hatcher describes her beginnings as a student with an unclear idea of where to go and her journey practicing and teaching law all over the country.

She has now been teaching for 27 years and has been at SEMO for 12.

During the interview, she talks about some of her most successful students and why political science, philosophy, and religion are so important for people to learn and understand.

