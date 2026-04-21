SEMO to Establish "Talbert Terrace" at Kent Library Plaza

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced that the University’s Board of Governors has approved the redevelopment of the plaza in front of Kent Library.

This space is one of the most seen by those who visit the University.

According to SEMO’s website , the University aims to rename the revitalized area as "Talbert Terrace". This name is in honor of Dr. and Mrs. C.R. Talbert, who provided a generous gift to the University to help fund this redevelopment.

The Talbert Terrace’s funding is solely from donations.

Southeast Arrow / southeastarrow.com The current plaza in front of Kent Library on the main campus of Southeast Missouri State University is set for a redesign as "Talbert Terrace".

On SEMO’s website, President Dr. Brad Hodson expressed his appreciation for the generosity of the Talbert family and how this change would help the University.

“We are so appreciative of the generous gift from the Talbert family to help us reimagine the front door to the University, where so many of our campus events are centered,” Hodson said. “The 'Talbert Terrace' will greet families visiting campus, welcome our new students during Move-In Week, and serve as a place for our community to gather.”

Vice President of University Advancement Wendell Snodgrass explained what this change offers the university, as well as students.

“You want to create an environment that is comfortable,” Snodgrass said. “This gives students another place to gather, hang out, and be proud of.”

Snodgrass explained that Dr. Talbert was a cardiologist in town and explained how his career is tied to the project.

“Because he fixed so many hearts, I thought it was appropriate that a cardiologist had their name on the heart of our campus,” Snodgrass said. “And that is the heart of our campus.”

Snodgrass also explained how this new revitalization will help with ADA accessibility.

“Right now, the ADA accessibility is switchbacks, which make it very hard to navigate, especially in a wheelchair,” Snodgrass said. “Now the ADA accessibility will be a gentle incline all the way up. There will be no more stairs going into the library.”

Snodgrass also provided insight into one of the main parts of the redevelopment, to be finished in Oct.

“One of the things you will not see until October is a new Redhawk,” Snodgrass said. “The Redhawk will be set in the middle of [Academic and Kent Library].”

The bids for this redevelopment will go out on April 28, 2026. Construction of the "Talbert Terrace" is set for May 11 to July 31, 2026, with final touches added in October 2026.

The Arrow, a Southeast Missouri State University student-run publication and news partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.

