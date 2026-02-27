A Night Under the Stars: What to Expect at SEMO’S 2026 Carpe Diem Event

From the Arrow newsroom comes a preview for SEMO’s 2026 Carpe Diem! The event this year is on Saturday, February 28, with the theme “Night Under the Stars”, featuring free cultural booths, buffet, talent show, and a new passport challenge open to the public.

The Office of International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State University will host Carpe Diem at the Student Recreation Center on Feb. 28, 2026, at 6 p.m. This year's theme is “Night Under the Stars”.

According to SEMO’s website, Carpe Diem celebrates more than 60 countries and cultures represented on campus and hosts more than 700 guests each year.

Carpe Diem introduces students to unique cultures by allowing international members of SEMO to showcase their traditions. The event will feature cultural booths, a buffet, a talent show, and educational displays, all free and open to the public.

According to SEMO’s Institutional Research page, the university is home to 785 international students, accounting for roughly 8% of the student body.

Executive director of International Education and Services Kevin Timlin said the event is like the “Super Bowl” for their department.

The excitement for the event goes beyond just the International Office. International student counselor Hailey Leonard Nenninger said the anticipation surrounding Carpe Diem stems from the meaning it has for international students.

“Students both international and domestic look forward to Carpe Diem each year,” Nenninger said. “They know it is a chance to share not only their culture, but the things they love and miss most from home.”

Organizers said the event creates an outlet for both international and domestic students to embrace culture, connect with peers, and build lasting memories. Nenninger also said students valued being surrounded by others excited to embrace their traditions.

Along with performances and booths, the event will feature a new passport challenge this year. Organizers introduced the activity to encourage guests to explore multiple booths to earn stickers. Anyone who completes the booklet may claim a prize at the International Student Association booth.

Organizers said Carpe Diem has grown over the years from a small gathering to one of SEMO’s largest international events. The environment is designed to be lively and welcoming to all, reflecting the event's focus on cultural exchange.

Carpe Diem is a celebration of culture, tradition, and community at SEMO that highlights what makes its international population feel supported and seen. Nenninger said her best advice to all guests is to “explore, interact, and ask questions!”

