Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: Edwin Hubble

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:05 AM CST
Edwin Hubble

It seems like almost yesterday that a teacher told me when I was very young, that the Milky Way was the very end of our universe. Like many youngsters I was curious about the end of the universe and what was beyond the Milky Way.

The Hubble Space Telescope.

The person who helped all of us more clearly understand our complex galactic world was Edwin Hubble of Marshfield, Missouri. Most recognized for the Hubble Space Telescope which was named in his honor, this remarkable young man was an outstanding high school athlete, winning the Missouri State HighJump championship, and leading the University of Chicago to their first college championship in basketball.

Hubble first graduated with a degree in law, and then went back to graduate school in Chicago to study science and the universe. He became the first astronomer to use the new Hale Telescope at the Palomar Observatory near San Diego. His findings there changed the scientific view of the universe. He created a system for classifying galaxies grouping them according to their images and arranging them and what are now called "Hubble sequences."

Hubble went on to estimate the distances to 24 extra-galactic Nebuale, using a variety of methods. In 1929 Hubble examined the relationship between these distances and their radial velocities. It seems like almost yesterday that this scientist from a small town in western Missouri changed how we think about our world.
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
