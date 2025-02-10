Bipartisan MO Bills Seek to Limit Student Cellphone Use in Schools

If some Missouri lawmakers have their way, cellphone use in schools will be restricted.

Supporters of the proposal argued student "phone addiction" is a major concern, distracting kids from academics. Bipartisan measures range from requiring phones to be out of sight during class to full bans.

Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia, is a sponsor of the legislation. She said districts would be allowed to create their own cellphone policies based on what's best for their students, staff, and communities while adhering to the law.

"We would encourage them to address certain factors such as age differences, such as what happens outside of that instructional time," Steinhoff outlined. "But we would hope that all of the school districts would address those other categories within the policy that they create that's good for their district."

The legislation is now under review by the Education Committee. Critics said cellphone restrictions could limit students' emergency access and may not address the root causes of distraction.

Those in favor of cellphone restrictions believe they would cut down on cyberbullying, which includes using texts, social media, and online games to harass and intimidate people. However, Steinhoff stressed the need for flexibility, noting there are valid situations when students may need access to their phones.

"I think about some students have apps that are blood sugar monitoring devices that are attached to their cellphones," Steinhoff observed. "So of course, we don't want to restrict that. We don't feel like a 'one size fits all approach' is good for this sort of thing."

At least 18 states have enacted laws or policies banning or restrict student cellphone use in schools.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.