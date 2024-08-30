Jackson R-2 School District Enters New Partnership with SEMO

As many teachers begin to reach retirement age or have left the profession, the need for a new workforce of educators is ever-present, and will only increase in years to come.

The State Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission plans began in 2022, which was charged with delivering a report to the State Board, which provided a summary of the Commission’s work along with clear action steps, suggested legislative and policy changes, and any other specific and measurable strategies recommended to address teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Missouri.

Regionally, Southeast Missouri State University and the Jackson R-2 School District took another step in bolstering the support needed for workforce recruitment and retention. On Fri. Aug. 30, 2024, the two institutions signed an agreement increasing access for the district’s employees to the University’s educational programs, cultural arts, athletics, and recreational activities.

According to SEMO, through the SEMO Educators Advantage program, faculty and staff at the Jackson R-2 School District will receive a tuition discount for online undergraduate, graduate, or pathways for paraprofessional programs at SEMO.

“The Jackson School District has long been a trusted partner of SEMO,” said SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas.

“Many of the District’s students begin their college education at SEMO during high school through our Early College Program and many choose to attend SEMO to pursue a degree. We are pleased to now offer their faculty and staff a special discount to further their education here as well.”

“We want to participate in the SEMO Educator’s Advantage program because it does offer a valuable benefit to our employees to continue their education,” said Dr. Scott Smith, Jackson R-2 School District superintendent. “But we also wanted to tailor the agreement to honor the longstanding partnership we have with the University by offering their employees benefits like admission to Jackson athletic events and partnering on some of our other community-wide fundraising events.”

SEMO and Jackson will also work to bolster a “Grow Your Own Teacher” program at Jackson. District employees will also receive discounts for River Campus and SEMO Athletic events and memberships at SEMO Recreation Center through the partnership.

A similar partnership was recently signed by Cape Girardeau Public Schools earlier in August 2024.