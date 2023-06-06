© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Education
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Praise for MO Early Childhood Funding; Concerns About Sustainability, Gaps

KRCU Public Radio | By Deborah Van Fleet
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
Multi-ethnic group of toddlers milk painting with the teacher helping them, using nontoxic paint, and food coloring for colors. Children finger painting at the nursery school class.
PoppyPix - stock.adobe.com
/
523769501
Staffing shortages at the Department of Social Services have led to parents seeking child care assistance being placed on hold for as long as two or three hours.

Missourians scored some big wins for child care and pre-K programs in the 2023 legislative session, although some said it is just a start.

Brian Schmidt, executive director of the group Kids Win Missouri, called it a "really exciting time" for child care and early childhood education in the state. He attributes a lot of the legislative gains, including a combined $160 million for childcare subsidies and pre-K programs, to the childcare crisis exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.

"Seventy-three counties in Missouri are considered child care deserts," Schmidt pointed out. "I think it's really just an impact of the pandemic, where a lot of the child care facilities are just struggling to find and recruit a workforce."

Schmidt added Gov. Mike Parson identified expanding early-childhood programs as a priority. Ideally, he said, the $78.5 million to increase childcare subsidies will be an incentive for more childcare centers to take part in the subsidy program, increasing the options for low-income Missouri families. And regarding the additional $82 million for pre-K programs, Schmidt noted it "far exceeds" any previous legislative proposals for pre-K.

He added the pre-K funding was designed to provide families with options.

"Fifty-six million is for school districts, and then the other $26 million is for childcare facilities," Schmidt outlined. "Families could potentially have some options to choose the setting that best fits their needs."

Robin Phillips, CEO of the nonprofit Child Care Aware of Missouri, lauded the funding but has concerns about what will happen when American Rescue Plan Act funds expire in a little more than a year.

She argued the child care system is a "broken business model," with no funding formula behind community-based child care. In addition to higher operating costs for food, gas, utilities, and rent, Phillips pointed to providers' struggle to maintain a workforce.

"You have to have so many teachers for the number of children depending on the age range; you must have, for licensing," Phillips emphasized. "And yet, when you pay all those expenses, you're left with very little to pay teachers at about $12 an hour. That's not a livable wage."

Calling the child care system "very complex and layered," Phillips added a bridge needs to be built to keep the progress going.

"There are great and significant investments happening, and we still have a lot of work to do," Phillips acknowledged. "Because two years, three years of federal relief money doesn't fix 40 years of fragmentation."

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

Education early childhood educationMissouri legislation
Deborah Van Fleet
Deborah has 20 years of public radio announcing, hosting & producing in Omaha, Nebraska and has been an independent producer on the Public Radio Exchange. Deborah also taught in a variety of K-12 grades and settings in and around the Omaha area for over two decades.
See stories by Deborah Van Fleet