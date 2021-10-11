© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Southeast's Center For Speech & Hearing Awarded 'Parkinson Voice Project' Grant

KRCU Public Radio | By Candy
Published October 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
2017-loc-centerforspeechhearing-mp-0424-004_1-500x334.jpg
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/education-health/communication-disorders/
/
Southeast Missouri State University Center for Speech and Hearing
download.png
Credit https://www.parkinsonvoiceproject.org/OurSpeechTherapyProgram

 
 
Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing has been named as a recipient of 2021 SPEAKOUT!® and The LOUD Crowd® Grant Program by the nonprofit organization, Parkinson Voice Project.

 

As part of the grant program, the Center’s state-licensed and nationally certified speech-language pathologists and Southeast graduate students receive training in the SPEAKOUT!® Live with Intent program to provide this intervention at no cost, including the therapy program and a workbook of speech exercises.

 

 

Participation in the program consists of two to three individual one-hour appointments per week for three to four weeks. Additionally, the Center’s flexible scheduling service can work with the needs of each individual. A doctor’s order is not required.

 

Once an individual has completed SPEAKOUT!®, they are invited to participate in free follow-up sessions of The LOUD Crowd®, a social group promoting maintenance of therapy gains and community support. This service also provides all print materials.

 

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Southeast’s Center for Speech and Hearing, at (573) 651-2050.

