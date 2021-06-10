Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Death of Moses Austin, Frontier Entrepreneur

This week we commemorate the death of Moses Austin, who succumbed on June 10, 1821 at the home of his daughter, Emily Bryan, in Ste. Genevieve. Austin was born in Durham, Connecticut October 4, 1761.

After his experience with lead mining in Virginia, Austin read of the potential in Spanish Louisiana, and traveled to southeast Missouri in 1796. He visited Mine á Breton, now Potosi, and requested this land from the Spanish government. The Spanish granted permission to immigrate, and Austin led a group to Missouri in June 1798. Austin began development at Mine á Breton, including construction of a mansion, Durham Hall.

The new mine prospered, and Austin profited from lead mining, renting land, and selling merchandise. He pioneered new technologies, and expanded transportation routes. However, beginning in 1807, Austin experienced financial setbacks including lower lead prices, delays in selling shipments, loss of workers, the War of 1812, and the Panic of 1819. His debts led to imprisonment for debt and the government seizing Mine á Breton.

Austin’s finances crumbled, and he began to think of leaving Missouri. He traveled to Spanish Texas and petitioned its governor to allow settlement by 300 American families. Contracting pneumonia on the return trip, he spent weeks recovering. Upon returning, he found his colonization petition approved.

Austin never recovered from ill health. He tried to settle his finances, but could barely reach Emily’s home. He delegated the colonizing of Texas to his son Stephen F. Despite his dying in debt, we remember him for development of Potosi and Herculaneum, improvements in transportation and trade networks, and mining innovations. Mostly, we commemorate him for Texas settlement.

