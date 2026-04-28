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Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Solar Debate Continues in Missouri as the Legislative Clock Ticks

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:26 AM CDT
The U.S. is expected to install 490 gigawatts of new solar capacity over the next 10 years, according to data from Solar Energy Industries Association.
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Missouri News Service
The U.S. is expected to install 490 gigawatts of new solar capacity over the next 10 years, according to data from Solar Energy Industries Association.

As the legislative session winds down, Missouri lawmakers are still debating a proposal to pause solar energy development.

The controversial move comes as electricity demand continues to climb and renewable energy remains one of the fastest-growing power sources in the U.S.

Policy experts discussed the proposal during a recent webinar hosted by Renew Missouri, focused on expanding renewable energy. Executive Director James Owen outlined their concerns about the legislation.

"It prohibits any future construction," said Owen. "It halts current solar construction, regardless of whether a project is just beginning or nearly completed. If it is an Ameren project or an Evergy project or a Liberty Empire project, this could increase costs for utility customers."

Owen said the proposal includes an emergency clause, meaning it could take effect immediately. Backers of the measure contend that a pause would allow time to address land use, safety, and oversight.

According to federal data, solar accounts for almost half of all new electricity generation added nationwide in recent years.

Clean energy advocates stress how critical this debate is for rural Missouri, where solar development has become an economic lifeline for some communities. Owen said it generates steady revenue as local tax bases continue to shrink.

"So this is not just benefiting the landowner who might be seeing lease income from this, which I, I do think is a substantial income diversification for a landowner in a rural part of the state," said Owen. "You are also seeing benefits to school districts, to fire districts, ambulance districts, et cetera."

The bill would put new and ongoing large-scale solar projects on hold until at least 2027, giving state regulators time to draft new rules for how they’re built and operated.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.
Tags
Economy rural economysolar industryrenewable energy
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair