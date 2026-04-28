Solar Debate Continues in Missouri as the Legislative Clock Ticks

As the legislative session winds down, Missouri lawmakers are still debating a proposal to pause solar energy development.

The controversial move comes as electricity demand continues to climb and renewable energy remains one of the fastest-growing power sources in the U.S.

Policy experts discussed the proposal during a recent webinar hosted by Renew Missouri, focused on expanding renewable energy. Executive Director James Owen outlined their concerns about the legislation.

"It prohibits any future construction," said Owen. "It halts current solar construction, regardless of whether a project is just beginning or nearly completed. If it is an Ameren project or an Evergy project or a Liberty Empire project, this could increase costs for utility customers."

Owen said the proposal includes an emergency clause, meaning it could take effect immediately. Backers of the measure contend that a pause would allow time to address land use, safety, and oversight.

According to federal data, solar accounts for almost half of all new electricity generation added nationwide in recent years.

Clean energy advocates stress how critical this debate is for rural Missouri, where solar development has become an economic lifeline for some communities. Owen said it generates steady revenue as local tax bases continue to shrink.

"So this is not just benefiting the landowner who might be seeing lease income from this, which I, I do think is a substantial income diversification for a landowner in a rural part of the state," said Owen. "You are also seeing benefits to school districts, to fire districts, ambulance districts, et cetera."

The bill would put new and ongoing large-scale solar projects on hold until at least 2027, giving state regulators time to draft new rules for how they’re built and operated.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.