MO Broadband Access Delayed By NTIA Regulations

Some Missourians’ access to broadband has been delayed by National Telecommunications and Information Administration regulations.

Missouri legislators were updated Wednesday on the progress of NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, which awarded $42.2 million to the Missouri Department of Economic Development in 2022.

Three broadband expansion projects awarded by the state were rejected by the contractor, who thought that some of the regulations accompanying the awards were over strenuous.

The DED plans to eventually fund these projects through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.

BJ Tanksley, the Director for the state Office of Broadband Development voiced his concern during the meeting before Missouri legislators.

“When we knew there’s going to be the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, BEAD funding coming right around the corner, we thought, ‘best to save that for that program'", said Tanksley.

BEAD funding will benefit more than 200,000 locations across Missouri.

