Dr. Richard Flotron, SEMO DPS Director Sworn Into Cape Girardeau Police Department

On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State announced a new step toward continued partnership with the local police department, by recognizing the career advancement of one of their own.

Dr. Richard Flotron joined Southeast Missouri State University as director of the Department of Public Safety, or DPS, in August and now serves as a commissioned officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Flotron was sworn in by the Cape Police Department on Thurs. Nov. 14. as a commissioned DPS officer after beginning his role this fall.

“Dr. Flotron’s experience in public safety management is an asset to SEMO,” said SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas.

Dr. Vargas continued, saying “His extensive background and dedication to public safety are invaluable as we work with the University community to enhance safety and security.”

In the statement, SEMO cited Dr. Flotron’s extensive career in law enforcement, and said it "positions him to further enhance the collaboration between the University and local law enforcement agencies", and that "his experience allows him to contribute to both campus and city-wide safety initiatives, ensuring seamless communication and enhanced resource sharing."

“I have served communities, in a law enforcement capacity, for the last 27 years,” said Flotron. “I am committed to ensuring the University and our students have someone who is dedicated to continuing to serve them as a commissioned officer. I look forward to working with all the local law enforcement agencies and will make myself available to assist in any capacity they may need.”

More information about SEMO’s Department of Public Safety and its recent initiatives can be found on their website.