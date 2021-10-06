© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Crime & Safety
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

15-year-old girl is missing, and police are asking for the public's help to find her

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
Maddalee Lands who has been reported missing
Maddalee Lands who has been reported missing

UPDATE: Lands was located on Wednesday, October 6.

Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Maddalee Lands was last seen at 2658 E. Linwood in Springfield at around 11 p.m. on September 28.

She is 5’10” tall, 270 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black plants.

Police are seeking to confirm her well-being, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
