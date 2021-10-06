15-year-old girl is missing, and police are asking for the public's help to find her

UPDATE: Lands was located on Wednesday, October 6.

Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Maddalee Lands was last seen at 2658 E. Linwood in Springfield at around 11 p.m. on September 28.

She is 5’10” tall, 270 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black plants.

Police are seeking to confirm her well-being, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

