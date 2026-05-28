Unlock your inner zen with a unique creative experience—learn the calming art of zentangle drawing on smooth river rocks. Discover mindful relaxation as you transform simple stones into beautiful, intricate works of art. No experience needed—just bring your curiosity and leave with your own hand-crafted masterpiece! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.