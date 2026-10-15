YA Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville
YA Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville
We are reading “Loving, Ohio” by Matthew Erman & Sam Beck. This coming-of-age horror graphic novel explores teenage angst and how corrupt institutions can infiltrate everything.
For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org