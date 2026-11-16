YA Book Club - Perryville
YA Book Club - Perryville
Join us for a discussion of “Scurry” by Mac Smith. Read about this post-apocalyptic world where mice and rats are trying to survive the winter! For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org