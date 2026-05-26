Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Scott City
Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Scott City
Join us for a rollicking skit put on by two of Riverside’s own librarians. Enjoy lively slapstick comedy appropriate for all ages. Learn fun facts about dinosaurs, listen to a picture book, join a singalong, and find out the truth about librarians during this silly story time gone wrong.
For ages 4+ at the Scott City Branch.
Riverside Regional Library - Scott City
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library - Scott City
1408 Main StreetScott City, Missouri 63780
5732642413
eschlichting@rrlmo.org