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Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Perryville

Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Perryville

Join us for a rollicking skit put on by two of Riverside’s own librarians. Enjoy lively slapstick comedy appropriate for all ages. Learn fun facts about dinosaurs, listen to a picture book, join a singalong, and find out the truth about librarians during this silly story time gone wrong.

For ages 4+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org