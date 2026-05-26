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Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Benton

Who Would Win? Librarian vs Dinosaur at Riverside - Benton

Join us for a rollicking skit put on by two of Riverside’s own librarians. Enjoy lively slapstick comedy appropriate for all ages. Learn fun facts about dinosaurs, listen to a picture book, join a singalong, and find out the truth about librarians during this silly story time gone wrong.

For ages 4+ at the Benton Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Benton
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org

Artist Group Info

eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
Riverside Regional Library, Benton
54 N. Winchester Street
Benton, Missouri 63736
5735453581
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org