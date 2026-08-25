What Were You Wearing? Exhibition
What Were You Wearing? Exhibition
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau and SEMO-NASV will present "What Were You Wearing?" - an exhibit displaying the clothing of sexual assault survivors to challenge the myth that clothing is to blame for assault - from September 4-25 at Catapult Creative House.
An opening reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. on September 4. Light refreshments will be served.
There is no cost to view the exhibition. Catapult Creative House is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
*Please note this subject matter may be triggering to some individuals.
Catapult Creative House
Free
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Monday: 08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Monday: 08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV)
(573) 332-1900
info@semonasv.org
Catapult Creative House
612 BroadwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701