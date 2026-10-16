UWSEMO Movie Premiere

Something big is coming to the big screen!

Join United Way of Southeast Missouri on October 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Marcus Theatre Cape Girardeau, as we kick off our 2026-2027 giving campaign with a special movie premiere celebrating the donors, volunteers, and partners who make a difference across our communities.

Walk the red carpet, enjoy a meal on us, and experience a powerful short film created by Digital Foundry featuring just a few of the lives changed through our network. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

And in true Marcus tradition, the first 140 guests to RSVP can reserve their own Dream Lounger!

Seats are limited, so reserve yours today! RSVP online at unitedwayofsemo.org/event or call our office at 573-334-9634.