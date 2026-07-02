United States Trivia Night

Celebrate America's birthday with a fun-filled trivia night! From presidents and pop stars to quirky state laws, test your U.S. knowledge for a chance to win a prize bundle. Gather your friends—teams can have up to 8 people. Registration is required to participate. Don’t miss out on the patriotic fun! (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.