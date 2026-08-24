The Crisp Museum will host “Then & Now: Works by SEMO Alumni & Faculty” from September 4 through October 17.

This exhibition is a celebration of learning, collaboration, and the evolving relationship between teacher and artist. Professors engage with viewers and students alike, discussing techniques and inspiration, while students gain confidence seeing their creations displayed alongside those who have guided them.

**An opening reception will take place on Friday, September 4, from 4-8 p.m.

“Then & Now” will run from Friday, September 4, through Saturday, October 17, at the Crisp Museum on Southeast’s River Campus.

Crisp Museum is located inside the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, MO. Questions: (573) 651-2260.

Crisp Museum Hours

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 1-4 p.m.

First Fridays of the Month 9 a.m.-8 p.m.