The Page Turners Book Club

Join The Page Turners, our lively adult popular fiction book club! This month, we’re diving into The Ornithologist's Field Guide to Love by India Holton. New participants are encouraged to register and include your email to receive updates and an invite to our Facebook group. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy during the discussion. Next month, we’ll be reading Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson. Don’t miss out on great reads and great company! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.