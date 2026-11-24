Join The Page Turners, our lively adult popular fiction book club! For this meeting, we will discuss the book "The Christmas Orphans Club" by Becca Freeman.

New participants are encouraged to register and include your email to receive updates and an invite to our Facebook group. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy during the discussion. Next month, we will discuss "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah. Don’t miss out on great reads and great company! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.