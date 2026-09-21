The Page Turners Book Club

Join The Page Turners, our lively adult popular fiction book club! This month, we’re diving into "You Belong Here" by Megan Miranda. New participants are encouraged to register and include your email to receive updates and an invite to our Facebook group. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy during the discussion. Next month, we will discuss "This Book Made Me Think of You" by Libby Page. Don’t miss out on great reads and great company! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.