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The Page Turners Book Club

The Page Turners Book Club

Join The Page Turners, our lively adult popular fiction book club! This month, we’re diving into "The Story She left Behind" by Patti Callahan Henry. New participants are encouraged to register and include your email to receive updates and an invite to our Facebook group. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy during the discussion. Next month, we will discuss "You Belong Here" by Megan Miranda. Don’t miss out on great reads and great company! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.
Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org