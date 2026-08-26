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The Messiah

The Messiah

The Southeast Missouri State University choir and choral union join the orchestra for Handel's Messiah, a perfect way to begin the holiday season. Also featured is award-winning oboist Thomas Gallant performing Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto and Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.

Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Reserved seating. Online ticket prices range $25 - $32.75.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/arts-media/music/index.html
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703