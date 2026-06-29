The River City Players are back with their summer show The Ballet of Fervour or Perhaps Bingo.

The one-act comedy, directed by Debbie Barnhouse, features a disastrous audition where a director and his assistant attempt to cast an off-the-wall play of highly eccentric and quirky characters.

The Ballet of Fervour or Perhaps Bingo will be on stage at Port Cape Restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau Thursday, July 9, through Sunday, July 12.

Performances

Thursday, July 9 - Dessert 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 - Dinner 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 - Dinner 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 - Dessert 1 p.m., Show 2 p.m.

Dessert Shows - $30

Dinner Shows - $48

For reservations, call Port Cape at 573-334-0954.