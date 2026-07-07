Teen Murder Mystery

There's a spy among us! Join us for a thrilling evening of mystery and intrigue as you work with friends to uncover the secret agent in our midst—before time runs out. Sharpen your detective skills, enjoy some delicious pizza, and see if you have what it takes to solve the case! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.