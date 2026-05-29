Teen Dungeon Delvers

Embark on a new adventure each month! Join a party of heroes to battle monsters, uncover treasure, and test your skills in thrilling Dungeons & Dragons 5e quests. Bring your own third-level character or choose from our pre-made options—no experience needed. Dice and all materials provided. Gather your courage and roll for initiative! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.