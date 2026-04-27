If you've ever asked:

• How do I navigate my new smartphone or tablet?

• How do I set up an email account?

• How do I fix my technology issues?

...then our Tech Tutoring program is perfect for you! Schedule a 30-minute appointment with one of our tech tutors for one-on-one assistance with technology questions and problem-solving common issues.

Please bring your device (cell phone, tablet, e-reader, etc.) with you to your appointment.

(Ages 18+)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.