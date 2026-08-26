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Symphony Chamber Music Series - An Afternoon of Viola Quintets

Symphony Chamber Music Series - An Afternoon of Viola Quintets

Experience an afternoon of chamber music featuring violinists Ching-Yi Lin and Boris Abramov, violists Andrew Braddock and Ela Tokarska, and cellist Patrick Hopkins. The concert features Johannes Brahms’ String Quintet in G Major, Op. 111, one of the composer’s most expansive and radiant chamber works, celebrated for its soaring melodies, lush textures, and symphonic scope.

Shuck Music Recital Hall
General admission seating. Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50.
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/arts-media/music/index.html
Shuck Music Recital Hall
518 S Fountain St
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2265
https://rivercampus.org/