Symphony Chamber Music Series - Alexandra Joan

Join us for an evening of Romantic chamber music featuring pianist Alexandra Joan. The program includes solo piano works by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, showcasing the beauty, poetry, and brilliance of the Romantic tradition. The concert concludes with Brahms’ deeply expressive Clarinet Trio, performed by Alexandra Joan, clarinetist Gabrielle Baffoni, and cellist Patrick Hopkins.

General admission seating. Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50.