Symphony Chamber Music Series - Alexandra Joan
Symphony Chamber Music Series - Alexandra Joan
Join us for an evening of Romantic chamber music featuring pianist Alexandra Joan. The program includes solo piano works by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, showcasing the beauty, poetry, and brilliance of the Romantic tradition. The concert concludes with Brahms’ deeply expressive Clarinet Trio, performed by Alexandra Joan, clarinetist Gabrielle Baffoni, and cellist Patrick Hopkins.
General admission seating. Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50.
Shuck Music Recital Hall
General admission seating. Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50.
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Shuck Music Recital Hall
518 S Fountain StCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2265