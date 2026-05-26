Summer Reading Begins

Join us as we kick off Summer Reading! Sign up for our clubs—open to all ages—pick out a free book to take home, and enjoy a visit from a special surprise guest. Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement as we launch a season full of reading adventures! (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.