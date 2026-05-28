Love stitching and reading? Join our new Stitch & Listen group! Bring your favorite fiber arts project and your own audiobook to enjoy while you craft alongside fellow enthusiasts. Share tips, chat about your projects, or discover new techniques in a relaxed, creative atmosphere. Please bring your own supplies, device, and headphones. We’ll have some extra yarn, needles, and scissors available, plus hot drinks and snacks to keep you cozy.

Registration is appreciated but not required—drop in and stitch with us! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.