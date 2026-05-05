If stitching and reading are what you like to do in your spare time, why not stitch with some friends? Join us for our new Stitch & Listen group, where each person will work on a fiber arts craft while listening to their own audiobook. You can chat with other fiber artists about your craft or learn more about a stitch craft you are interested in learning.

Each participant will need to bring their own craft project, supplies, device for listening to an audiobook, and headphones. Some basic supplies like scissors and extra hooks/needles, yarn/thread will be available to borrow during the event, if needed. The library will also have a kettle for hot drinks as well as teas, cocoa, sugar, etc.

Registration is appreciated, but not required. (ages 18+)

Disclaimer(s)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.