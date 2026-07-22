Ste. Genevieve History Conference
Ste. Genevieve History Conference
Each Fall, the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve invites a number of scholars to present on various topics pertaining to Ste. Genevieve and mid-Mississippi valley culture in the colonial era. This all-day conference includes additional events and tours throughout the weekend.
Ste. Genevieve American Legion Hall
$55
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve
5738829622
ffrsg67@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@historicstegen.org
Ste. Genevieve American Legion Hall
2 Park DriveSte. Genevieve, Missouri 63670
5738839622
ffrsg67@gmail.com