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Ste. Genevieve History Conference

Ste. Genevieve History Conference

Each Fall, the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve invites a number of scholars to present on various topics pertaining to Ste. Genevieve and mid-Mississippi valley culture in the colonial era. This all-day conference includes additional events and tours throughout the weekend.

Ste. Genevieve American Legion Hall
$55
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve
5738829622
ffrsg67@gmail.com
http://www.historicstegen.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicstegen.org
Ste. Genevieve American Legion Hall
2 Park Drive
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri 63670
5738839622
ffrsg67@gmail.com
https://givebutter.com/LivinginSG