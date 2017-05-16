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Ste. Genevieve Garden Walk & Plant Sale

Ste. Genevieve Garden Walk & Plant Sale

Ste. Genevieve Master Gardeners will host their annual Garden Walk and Plant Sale on May 16-17.

Held in the historic downtown district, community members are invited to tour public and private gardens and explore the plant sale amongst the blooming roses, peonies, foxglove, irises, and more. The garden walk is in collaboration with MU Extension Master Gardeners.

The Garden Walk and Plant Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, in historic Ste. Genevieve. There is a small fee to attend.

Tickets are available at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center, 66 S. Main Street.

For more information, contact MU field horticulturist Kate Kammler at kammlerk@missouri.edu or 573-883-3548.

Ste. Genevieve Master Gardener Garden Walk & Plant Sale | Facebook

Ste. Genevieve
Ticket Options: Early Access - Saturday Only ($15): Entry to the plant sale at 9:00 AM General Admission - Both Days ($10): Entry to the plant sale at 10:00 AM All tickets include access to the Garden Walk from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ste. Genevieve Master Gardeners
573-883-0204
sharongrass52@gmail.com
Ste. Genevieve
66 S Main Street
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri 63670
15738837097
stegenevieve@gmail.com
www.VisitSteGen.com