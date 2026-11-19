State Historical Society of Missouri & SEMO Special Collections and Archives Reception
State Historical Society of Missouri & SEMO Special Collections and Archives Reception
Open house featuring historical collections and our commitment to preserving the rich history and heritage of Southeast Missouri. We will especially feature The James & Eleanor Haman Photograph Collection and Kassel Studio Photograph Collection.
Sadie's Place, Kent Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
State Historical Society of Missouri / SEMO Special Collections and Archives
573-651-2689
capegirardeau@shsmo.org
Artist Group Info
eddlemanw48@gmail.com
Sadie's Place, Kent Library
929 Normal AvenueCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
573-651-2689
eddlemanw@shsmo.org