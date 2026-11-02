Southeast Wind Symphony: Pines of Rome
Southeast Wind Symphony: Pines of Rome
Join the Southeast Wind Symphony and special guests, the Fox High School Wind Ensemble, for an evening featuring Ottorino Respighi’s breathtaking Pines of Rome. The program also features Marie A. Douglas’ Concerto for Flute and Wind Ensemble, performed by SEMO’s Professor of Flute, Dr. Heidi Keener.
General admission seating.
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703