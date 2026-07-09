Southeast Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert

The SEMO Alumni Association presents the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra for its annual concert on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra is comprised of area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. This big band plays a wide variety of music including jazz standards, Latin favorites, rock 'n roll, and pop hits...something for all ages to enjoy.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert will take place on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.