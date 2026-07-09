Southeast Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert
Southeast Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert
The SEMO Alumni Association presents the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra for its annual concert on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
Founded in 2000, the orchestra is comprised of area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. This big band plays a wide variety of music including jazz standards, Latin favorites, rock 'n roll, and pop hits...something for all ages to enjoy.
The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert will take place on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
Kem Hall
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Alumni Association
573-651-2259
alumni@semo.edu
Kem Hall
Wehking Alumni CenterCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701