Sensory Craft: Marshmallow Catapults

Our sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities. Two sessions are offered each month; please register for only one session.

This month we are creating marshmallow catapults out of popsicle sticks and rubber bands! (ages 18+)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.